Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse launches Spread Joy event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One local florist has her own ideas about how to help with the social isolation many are feeling.
Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse launching its Spread Joy event, where community members can order special flower kits that individuals can put together in the safety of their own homes, then return to Hilltop to be delivered to area nursing homes and assisted living facilities in mid-March.
“As we embark on one full year of a pandemic here in Mankato, we thought what is a way that we can spread some joy. We’ve dealt with families throughout the year, just the impacts of not being able to go see people or just doing window visits, so we felt what a great way to spread some joy,” says Deb Newman, Spread Joy Organizer.
Each kit makes six bouquets, kits need to be ordered from Hilltop by February 19. Their team will deliver them the week of March 15.
