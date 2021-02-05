Mankato Brewery preparing for give a pint get a pint blood drive

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — All presenting donors will receive a coupon for a pint of beer to use on their next visit to the taproom.
Donors under 21 can use their coupon for a non-alcoholic beverage.
Masks need to be worn at all times during the blood drive.
Mankato Brewery officials have the recent need for blood now more than ever.
Mankato Brewery wanted to come up with a way to give back to the Red Cross and the people who are donating as well.
Excitement levels are high for them since the drive is filling up fast.
”It feels great to know that people actually want to come here and donate blood. Anytime that you do an event like this, especially with everything going on right now. We were worried, is it going to fill up are we going to be successful. For us, success is that every spot is taken and now that every spot is taken,” Mankato Brewery owner Tim Tupy said.
The appointments are filling up fast or are already filled, but to schedule an appointment if there are any left go to the Red Cross website and enter: MKTOBREWERY.
The event is on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.