MDH: 22 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,054 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,410 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 466,224. Of those total cases, 36,872 are health care workers.
There have been 17 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including a Le Sueur County resident in their 90′s. Of the deaths, 16 occurred in a private home. The statewide death toll is now at 6,273. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,960.
There are 450,924 people who are no longer isolated.
24,617 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,092 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,717,419.
So far more than 637,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide. About 23 percent of seniors 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 804 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 323,323.
There are 34 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,067.
291,515 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,489,096 people have been tested statewide.
