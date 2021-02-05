Medford man facing criminal sexual charges

MEDFORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A 20-year-old Medford man faces charges in Blue Earth County, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old last summer.
According to court documents, the victim told police the first incident happened shortly after she met Devon Sather at a home in Mankato. The victim alleges she agreed to date Sather when he asked because she was scared. She told police about several sexual incidents that followed, some of which allegedly happened while she tried to sleep. During questioning, Sather denied any wrongdoing.
Sather is charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is currently incarcerated in the Steele County Jail pending charges of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for a separate case.
