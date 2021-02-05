Minnesota CBD industry: Potential growth if state legalizes recreational marijuana

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Thursday marked National Hemp Day, but it’s the plant’s sister species that are making headlines here at home as Minnesota House Democrats launch a push to legalize recreational marijuana.
As more and more people opt for natural approaches to treat various medical issues, the CBD industry continues to grow across the country.
The CBD Centers in Mankato opened its doors two years ago.
“To give people an educational experience. So, if that’s from our actual live plants in the store to the actual products that we create from seed to shelf, hemp has a general help for people with anxiety, pain, inflammation,” said Phillip Huisenga, manager at The CBD Centers.
CBD, short for cannabidiol, is extracted from the hemp plant. While hemp and cannabis plants are similar, low THC levels in hemp do not produce the “high feeling” that the marijuana plant is most commonly known for.
As the push to fully legalize marijuana in Minnesota comes up for debate in this legislative session, could CBD retailers expand their services to offer cannabis products?
Huisenga says the answer at The CBD Centers is yes.
“Us, personally, we are interested in all the cannabinoids of the plant. So if that is the Delta 9, the THC, the CBD they all have benefits for the body, especially for patients suffering from epilepsy or severe chronic pain, and they all need these natural remedies to help them,” he explained.
The market for natural healing remedies is growing. Though the road to legalizing cannabis is long, CBD businesses are excited for the potential to offer more to the community.
“Instead of just having certain products for this, we could also offer the THC side of things to give people a full spectrum of the plant itself to actually give them a total healing,” said Huisenga.
