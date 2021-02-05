MSHSL approves plan for winter sports state tournaments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — High school athletics in Minnesota are taking a step in the right direction after the MSHSL rolled out its plan for state tournaments to return this season.
The postseason plan includes five weeks of state tournaments beginning with alpine skiing on March 10 and ending with basketball championships on April 10.
The tentative plan can change given the nature of COVID-19, but some of the biggest changes in this year’s state tournament include a limit of fans which is right now set at 150. However, that number can change in the coming weeks.
Another format change for this year is eliminating consolation play.
Here’s how the state tourneys will break down for each sport:
- Alpine skiing begins March 10 for a one-day event featuring 88 skiers per gender. Pods of 22 skiers will compete in four different waves.
- Boys’ swimming and diving is the next state competition for schools in our area. It will be a three-day event held at the University of Minnesota beginning with diving on March 18. We won’t see any swimming preliminaries, but rather timed swimming finals on the 19th and 20th with one class each day. A max of four sections can compete at a time.
- State wrestling will have a three-day event run from March 25-27 at a location to be determined. Each class will have its own day of competition. The state tournament format at the final venue will feature four qualifying teams and eight individuals per weight class.
- Then comes state gymnastics — a two-day event beginning March 26 at Champlin Park High School. Class A will compete on the 26th, Class AA goes on the 27th with two sessions per day.
- State hockey tournaments are next up — both girls’ and boys’ hockey is scheduled March 26-27 and March 30 through April 3 at the Xcel Energy Center. Girls’ quarterfinals will run the 26-27, with the boys’ quarterfinals taking place the following Tuesday and Wednesday. Four championships will be played, two in each gender on April 3.
- State basketball will have quarterfinals played at regional sites for 32 games on March 30 and 31, with the semifinals and championship contests taking place at the Target Center. Semifinals will run April 6-8, with the championship games set for the 9th and 10th.
This plan could change at any time as the high school league works to iron out details for the upcoming state tournaments this winter.
