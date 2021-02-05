Pandemic drives increase in visits to Minnesota food shelves

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported 1,054 new coronavirus cases and 22 more deaths, raising the state’s totals to 466,224 cases and 6,273 deaths. The state’s positivity, new case and death rates continue to head downward. The department said 497,843 people had received at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday, or 9% of the state’s population, including 138,212 who’ve had both shots, or 2.5% of the state.