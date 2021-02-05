Resell and consignment boutiques giving back to community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Resell and consignment boutiques are bringing new life and uniqueness to area shopping in more ways than one.
Trying to do what they love, give back to the area and keep to the stores’ essence is the motto of two Old Town businesses.
“Pushing our goods to bring some more good. Whether that is just a smile or an actual program or you know a way to learn,” owner of Vagabond Village, Natalie Pierson explained.
Owner Natalie Pierson branded her business as a one-stop-shop from vintage clothing and items to programs to help the community.
From 50 scarves, helping MSU fashion photographers and Zine night are among some on the list.
“We do flow circle, art free flow, movement, drum circles. The more questions I ask to the public the more they tell me what we’re missing,” Pierson said.
Vegabond Village has an unconventional way of thinking when pricing items, but it all goes back to helping them and the community programs as well.
“My goal is not to make money, that is not my objective. It’s to circulate our goods and to still make a little bit more than what I paid for it,” Pierson said.
That is what makes her store thrive on the other end of Old Town, there is another consignment store that has another unique attribute as well.
What a lot of people may not know about this store is that they sell gently used clothing items as well as gently used and new bridal gowns.
Encore Consignment & Bridal Boutique offers a unique duel store setting, but still has a hand in helping the give back process.
By donating their clothes that are done with their three-month ‘contract’
“Gets donated to the neighborhood thrift store and they use all of their proceeds to feed people,” owner of Encore Consignment and Riverfront Bridal, Kimberly Stanton explained.
Encore and the Village are not only trying to help the community, but also the environment as well.
“The upcycle trend is good for our earth to not have people go out and buying brand new things,” Stanton said.
Just another attribute that makes these stores shine and brings that much more to the shopping destination.
“Remember Old Town, because we have a lot to offer down here,” Stanton said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.