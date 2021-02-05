Therapy dog moves into The Pillars senior living community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A four-legged friend is settling into his new home in a Mankato senior living community.
Parker the therapy dog was one-year-old when he joined the residents at The Pillars of Mankato Senior Living in December. It was a decision made by The Pillars parent company, but it’s one the facility says has already paid off in so many ways, especially during the pandemic when many seniors have been left feeling isolated.
“I can’t even explain it. I’ve seen residents do complete 180′s when he walks in the room, he comes to a lot of activities with us and it’s primarily in our dimensions community like I said but he does go out to the other side a lot too and he’s just pretty well-loved so he’s been a great addition,” says Brittany Sheeran, Dimension Manager, The Pillars.
On top of joining activities, Parker also makes his way to residents’ rooms from time to time to offer them some company.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.