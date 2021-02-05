Walz authorizes state disaster assistance for Faribault County

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for Faribault County Thursday for damage sustained from a severe winter storm during Dec. 23-24.
Due to the snow, ice and high winds, several jurisdictions lost electricity due to downed power poles and lines.
Faribault County’s electrical infrastructure sustained significant damage.
The State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account will cover 75% of eligible costs, which is approximately $358,000. Faribault County will be responsible for the remaining 25%, or approximately $119,000.
