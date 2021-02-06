Amid pandemic, teacher gets creative with masks for theater

LAFAYETTE, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s been a challenging year in education for both students and educators.
But one Lafayette Public Charter School teacher has found ways to incorporate fun while practicing the new COVID-19 norms.
Robin Larson’s 4th and 5th-grade students are studying Greek Mythology by performing Greek plays.
In order to still safely participate in theater, Larson decided to get creative with props.
“I knew that we would have to be wearing masks and as a theater major my first thought was, oh when we do Greek theater we can use the face shields and make them into masks and thought this would be a great way to have more fun,” said Larson.
Each student decorated their face shield as their characters.
Larson who also teaches music, says she’s excited for the rest of the year in continuing to find fun ways to adapt to these times.
