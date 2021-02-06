Applications for Community Grant Program coming to a close

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Applications for Mankato’s Community Grant Program are closing Friday, Feb. 12.
The grants are designed to help causes like the performing arts, community beautification and public arts and community social services. Those eligible include city of Mankato nonprofits and anyone who resides in Mankato.
Organizers say a little grant can go a long way.
“Minimal funding because it is not a huge amount. But it is funding that can be provided to the community to try and help nonprofit organizations in the area and within Mankato put on a good program or project and help the community,” Mankato City Clerk Renae Kopischke explained.
Applications for the Community Grant Fund close on Feb. 12 and the review period takes place from the Feb. 15 through March 10.
