As Congress approves next step in stimulus package, cities say aid is needed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The House and Senate approved a measure that would let Democrats push through President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Coronavirus relief plan without Republican support.
The resolution lets committees begin work on legislation that would, among other things, provide $1,400 stimulus checks to millions of Americans, extend unemployment benefits and send aid to hard-hit state and local governments.
Democrats in the chamber applauded after Vice President Harris announced the 51-50 vote at around 5:30 a.m. Friday. The action came after an all-night session, where senators voted on amendments that could define the eventual COVID-19 aid bill.
Sen. Tina Smith (D - Minnesota) applauded the vote.
In a statement sent to KEYC News Now, she wrote, “I supported this budget resolution because it will put us on a pathway to quickly take the steps necessary to defeat this virus and get our families, businesses and communities back on their feet again.”
Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R - Minnesota) said he’s focused on the last stimulus package.
“There’s still almost $1 trillion in the pipeline trying to get out there to our hospitals, schools, our states and communities, and I’d say especially our small businesses. Until we’ve depleted those funds, why are we going to go out and try to spend another $2 trillion?” he said.
But locally, cities like Mankato and North Mankato said they could use the aid promised for local governments.
Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said areas still impacted the most include spaces usually used for activities, like the event center.
“As a result of COVID all of those things have had to be scaled back fairly dramatically. As a result, the revenue that would normally be expected in those areas has not matched,” she said.
The CARES Act gave the city over $3 million in funding from the federal government, but because of a spending deadline, Mankato has already exhausted those resources.
Arntz said the city has applied for state funding.
“We’re anticipating somewhere between $350,000 to $500,000 in recovery for that, and that pales in comparison of what the actual impacts we’ve seen last year and going forward,” she said.
Arntz said funding for city staff and services is the next focal point for spending.
North Mankato Finance Director Kevin McCann said they are also hopeful for local funding.
North Mankato received about $1,060,000 previously from the CARES Act.
“Since a lot of those costs help offset labor costs associated with responding to the pandemic, it kind of help builds some cash balances to help move forward with the city operations,” he said.
COVID-19 tests and vaccines are also included in committee work legislation.
