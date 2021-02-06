Local bars prepare for the Super Bowl

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Super Bowl preparations are going to be a little bit different this year. With state mandates and an extra emphasis on cleaning, bars are taking precautions into account when getting ready for the big game.
General manager of the 507 in downtown Mankato Isaiah Pitchford wants to make sure everyone has fun while remaining COVID-friendly.
“The biggest thing is honestly, it feels like an event almost. You get to throw great deals, get a lot of people in here and make sure that they have a fun environment. It is not just your typical go get some food and get a couple drinks with your friends, it is more of the exciting, upbeat. We have a lot of people yelling and screaming and cheering on. It is a really fun environment for both the customers and the employees,” Pitchford said.
Bars have been extra careful to avoid another shutdown after the first two affected business. Spinners Bar and Grill in North Mankato has taken out half of their bar seating and has made sure to sanitize every surface frequently. Bar co-owner Clayton Oachs has made sure that every employee has followed these rules.
“One thing that we really emphasize is that when you run into somebody you know and there is a group of four or five people and before you know it there are two or three more people standing around and we really don’t want that. Our bartenders will definitely say something to you,” Oachs said.
Bars will remain at fifty percent capacity, even for the Super Bowl, so people can still socially distance while watching the game.
