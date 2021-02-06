MSU prepares for potential surge in COVID-19 cases following spring break

“The problem is that we are not at a point where we have 80% of the population protected through the vaccine or natural infection. A large number of people are in fact not protected, or could have what we call asymptomatic COVID-19 infection and be transmitting it to others around them. So, as we start traveling, there’s going to be an increased risk of exposure at airports, restaurants or hotels ― either you picking up COVID-19 or you giving it to somebody if people are not careful about masking and social distancing,” said Dr. Abinash Virk, an Infectious Disease Expert at Mayo Clinic.