MSU prepares for potential surge in COVID-19 cases following spring break

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year amid the pandemic, many people are growing frustrated and looking to travel. With spring break approaching, colleges are taking precautions to minimize the potential for a travel-related COVID-19 surge upon the students’ return to campus.
“Certainly, we continue to center on the three guiding principles we’ve had throughout the pandemic. One, encouraging social distancing whether it’s in the classroom or outside, making sure and encouraging folks are wearing masks and also certainly reinforcing, you know, healthy habits around washing hands, you know, repeatedly and frequently,” said Lynn Akey, Vice President for Student Success, Analytics and Integrated Planning at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
MSU has been adamant about keeping a close eye on case counts throughout the pandemic. Akey added, “We observe very closely, and our numbers have gone down, but we want to be safe around spring break.”
Mayo Clinic in Rochester is also weighing in on COVID-19 risks and spring break, saying the risk for contracting the virus is still high despite precautions and vaccines.
“The problem is that we are not at a point where we have 80% of the population protected through the vaccine or natural infection. A large number of people are in fact not protected, or could have what we call asymptomatic COVID-19 infection and be transmitting it to others around them. So, as we start traveling, there’s going to be an increased risk of exposure at airports, restaurants or hotels ― either you picking up COVID-19 or you giving it to somebody if people are not careful about masking and social distancing,” said Dr. Abinash Virk, an Infectious Disease Expert at Mayo Clinic.
Both MSU and Mayo encourage spring breakers to refrain from traveling, if they can avoid it.
Mayo also raises concerns about the emergence of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19. “We worry that people may travel and pick up a COVID-19 variant, especially after international travel, and bring it back to the U.S.,” Virk mentioned. COVID-19 variants that originated from the U.K., South Africa and Brazil have all been documented in the U.S.
“We need to be really careful to limit travel until we have more people vaccinated and until we know that the vaccine will actually prevent people from acquiring the variants that are around the world,” stated Virk.
