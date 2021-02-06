New CPR training facility coming to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A new spot to get certified in helping save lives is coming to Mankato.
HeartCert offers CPR and first aid training. A new location is coming to the Belle Mar Center in Mankato.
The company also recently added CNA certification.
“You don’t know how full ERs or hospitals are. Heart attacks are still happening every day, people need CPR every day and you’d hate to get into a situation where a co-worker, a family member, a loved one has something happen, and you just don’t know what to do,” HeartCert CEO Tim Smith said.
HeartCert has partnered with the American Red Cross for the past 10 years in offering similar classes.
Registration can be made now with classes kicking off next week.
