City seeks approval for $1.2 million grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several changes are coming to the Mankato area, one of which is a city proposal to renovate areas like the Gander Mountain lot on Adams Street.
The city has requested $1.2 million in grants to work on a few projects including turning the current two tenet Gander Mountain building into a four tenet building. Other plans include redevelopment to what is often referred to as the Red Rocks site in the Mankato place mall. This reconstruction would include a five story apartment complex. The grants applied would cover half of the total expenses that these two projects would cost.
“This still shows that we have a pretty strong housing market. We are a pretty strong housing market as far as multiple family dwellings are concerned and even single family dwellings if we get into that market. And it promotes additional living options for those living in the city center,” Paul Vogel, Director of Community Development said.
The goal of these projects is to repurpose some already built properties while adding some new housing options for the area. The grant winners will be announced by DEED this spring.
