Dept. of Public Safety announces extra speeding enforcement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announces an extra enforcement campaign to help stop what its calling a deadly speeding crisis.
DPS says speed was a primary contributor in the jump from 364 traffic deaths on Minnesota roads in 2019 to the preliminary figure of 397 in 2020. Preliminary reports show 120 motorists died in speed-related crashes in 2020, the most since 2008. The Minnesota State Patrol says it issued more than 1,000 speeding tickets for speeds of 100 mph or more in 2020 compared with 533 tickets for speeding in 2019.
“I want you to think about this as you’re listening to this. I want you to think about the dad that’s driving next to you, or the mom you’re meeting on the road or the teen girl you’re passing. I want you to remember that’s someone’s daughter. I want you to think about your loved ones, your life and how all of that can disappear with just one selfish decision,” says Commissioner John Harrington, Minnesota State Patrol.
The extra enforcement period begins this month and will run through this summer.
