The Docket: fire house bill in committee, impeachment trial this week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council considers changing the liquor license fee due date and a bill to help progress a new St. Peter fire house is in committee.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Feb. 8, 2021.
This week, Mankato City Council will consider delaying the due date for on-sale liquor license renewal fees.
As part of the renewal process, it is required that the license holder is current on all bills prior to their license being issued.
According to the city manager, if a property is behind, the license can be issued if a current payment plan is on file for city bills.
However, the property taxes payable in 2020 need to be paid before a license can be issued.
The motion proposes delaying the due date for fees for the upcoming license period to Oct. 31st.
A vote would finalize the council decision.
A bill to allow for local tax provisions for St. Peter to build a new fire station heads into committee this week.
The bill is authored by Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato).
The city of St. Peter has been seeking to build a new fire house for a while, saying among other reasons, that the current space doesn’t provide the room for training and equipment.
The second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump is scheduled to begin this week.
Watch KEYC News Now for full coverage.
