Keeping your pets warm in the frigid cold

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Veterinarians are reminding people to keep their pets warm during our frigid cold streak.
The Animal Humane Society says during temperatures like these it’s important to keep bathroom breaks and walks short. And, you should bring outdoor pets inside the house or garage, and give them thick bedding. Plus, keep an eye out for signs of frostbite.
“The first things you’ll probably see are hair loss, and the most common places for frostbite is the ear tip, the tail tip, and then the pads,” says Dr. Angelica Dimock, Minnesota Animal Humane Society,
Experts say you can use booties on your dog’s paws to protect them from the cold and from salt used to melt ice, and It’s not a bad idea to give smaller dogs a coat or jacket.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.