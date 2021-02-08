Mankato author details debut dystopian novel

Honestly, I spent most of my college and professional years doing nothing but technical/educational writing. I never imagined writing fiction. But then, over the last ten years or so, thoughts about the challenges and divisions within our country kept building up in my head and one day at work I stumbled upon a book called “You Can Write a Novel.” I saw that as a sign and it was the best 27 cents I’ve maybe ever spent. From there, I started writing “American Revolution 2056” and it’s been an incredible learning experience for me.