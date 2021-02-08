Mayo Clinic weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine side effects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Millions of Americans have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, and with some recipients experiencing side effects, Mayo Clinic is weighing in on what to do if you are feeling ill after getting your dose. Mayo says while some people feel just fine after their vaccine, experiencing reactions is completely normal.
Though your body may present COVID-like side effects, it does not mean you are infected with the virus. Mayo advises to take time to rest and allow your body to recover, but the side effects should not keep you from going to work or doing other activities. You should only refrain from leaving the house if you have a fever. Even then, it is not necessary to have a COVID-19 test or to quarantine.
Just monitor your symptoms and check with your doctor to be safe.
