MDH: three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 564 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - So far, more than 554,000 Minnesotans have received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 156,000 fully vaccinated. About 27 percent of Minnesota Seniors 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 564 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 468,682. Of those total cases, 36,988 are health care workers.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,302. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,972.
There are 454,290 people who are no longer isolated.
24,780 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,105 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,798,547.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 261 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 324,907.
There are two additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,110.
294,121 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,495,919 people have been tested statewide.
