Riverblenders taking Valentines Day Valentines online

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the pandemic, One local barbershop chorus known for spreading the love on Valentine’s Day isn’t skipping a beat.
The Mankato Riverblenders will still be singing Valentine’s this year, just in a virtual way. They’ll be singing live via Zoom, spreading love no matter where your sweetheart is.
“It seems really exciting because we’re able to reach people all over the U.S. as a matter of fact we have one recipient from France,’ says
We’ve had some recipients that receive a singing valentine almost every year and we certainly didn’t want to disappoint this year and hopefully, they have zoom capability and the audio and video quality are very good. I’m sure everyone is going to be really thrilled when they get their valentine,” says
Cost is $25 per virtual Valentine. To schedule via email: RBValentine2021@gmail.com or call them at 507-469-4085.
