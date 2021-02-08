Snow emergency rules reminders

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato issuing a reminder to residents to follow city guidelines for a snow emergency.
Snow emergencies are called after receiving three inches of snow, ice or both. During that time there is no parking on city streets. Even if the street appears to have been plowed, officials say vehicles must stay off the streets for the entire duration of the emergency. Cars that do no comply may be subject to a fine or tow.
“Our goal in these snow emergencies is not to ticket anybody and not to tow anybody. Our goal is to make it as easy and efficient as we can while we clear these streets,” says Dan Schisel, Associate Director Mankato Public Safety.
Under a snow emergency, temporary parking is available in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramp free of charge. Residents can also park in their yards.
