Black History Month focuses on ‘The Black Family’ as theme for 2021

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For centuries, the Black family has been a topic of study in many disciplines ranging from history, to literature, the arts, sociology and more, but those discussions have rarely been accurate.
“The concept of family when we think about Black family is very complex,” said Destiny Owens, founder of Black Excellence Around Mankato. “The stereotypes in terms of Black family have been long rooted in racism, prejudices, fear and ignorance. So, if people in this world see the Black family, they think Black family means [a] single mother with a bunch of children that she can’t afford, she’s probably on welfare, the father is probably off somewhere selling drugs, doing drugs, or in prison, and/or the parents aren’t around at all and the grandparents are stuck raising these kids.”
Adequately representing the Black family from a historical standpoint is immeasurably complex, and a rich, diverse past is emerging; one that shatters the boxes white-washed history has placed it in.
Owens added, “You have to remember to think outside of the box, because the history of Black people in general has not been taught accurately.”
As slave or free, headed by mothers or fathers, with one or two parents, as extended or nuclear, as fictive kin or blood lineage, as legal or common law, and as black or interracial-- a stir of endless components has created the complex foundation of African American life.
“In America, once families were brought over here, or even when families were made during slavery, a lot of times they were separated as family. They were ripped away as family. Like when you think about, historically, the Black family and how strong the Black family has had to be throughout generations, a lot of people will start to understand how important it is to know the truth about Black families,” Owens stated.
Slavery not only undermined family formation but made stable, secure family life difficult, if not impossible. Generations later, understanding the complexities of the Black family opens the door to explore the African American past and present.
