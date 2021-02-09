Black History Month focuses on ‘The Black Family’ as theme for 2021

“The concept of family when we think about Black family is very complex,” said Destiny Owens, founder of Black Excellence Around Mankato. “The stereotypes in terms of Black family have been long rooted in racism, prejudices, fear and ignorance. So, if people in this world see the Black family, they think Black family means [a] single mother with a bunch of children that she can’t afford, she’s probably on welfare, the father is probably off somewhere selling drugs, doing drugs, or in prison, and/or the parents aren’t around at all and the grandparents are stuck raising these kids.”