Cars and cold weather misconceptions cleared up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As temperatures stay frigid, experts want you to take proper precautions to take care of your vehicle.
First, it’s always a good idea to start your car a few minutes before you leave, to warm up your transmission and engine oil.
But contrary to popular belief, it is not necessary to start your car more often, when you’re not driving it.
Frequently starting your car too often can drain your battery, especially when temperatures are below zero.
Most importantly, experts recommend regularly getting your car checked out, ahead of a temperature drop if possible.
Go in and get your battery tested. Most shops will do it for free for you or they’ll have a little surcharge to do it. Maybe while they are doing it, have them check your air pressure. That’s a big thing, just making sure that you have the correct pressure because a lot of the time that is when the little light pops on saying that your tire is low,” TGK Automotive of Mankato Owner Matt Sultze said.
Getting a professional look at your vehicle once or twice in the winter months can save you thousands of dollars in overdue repairs.
