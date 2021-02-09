Co-workers rescue man from flooded logging machine

Tony Woodyard, co-owner of Twin River Hardwoods Inc., measures logs on Monday, March 10, 2008, at the sawmill in Southside, W.Va. Woodyard says he keeps about a 30-45 day supply of logs in the yard. The company primarily deals in red and white oak and ships 80 percent of its lumber to Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and Northeast Ohio. He says imports from China have hurt his business. (Source: AP Photo/Randy Snyder)