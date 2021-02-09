Cold weather has negative effect on technology

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are a lot of effects that the cold temperatures have on phones, but one of the biggest ones is the battery life.
Batteries especially phone batteries need to be kept at room temperature to keep their shelf life long.
One of the most important ways to maintaining your battery’s life is to try to avoid brining your phone in extreme cold weather and if you, do make sure to keep it close to your body to regulate the heat it is getting.
Also, keeping it charged throughout the day is a great way to prolong the phone.
”There’s temperature sensors in there, they are in there to cut off or shut down your device to actually preserve it. If you get down to a low enough temperature, for a long enough period of time it can cause irreparable damage to the device,” general manager of We Fix It Phone Repair, Tony Marco said.
One of the biggest tips is to never drop it in the snow, because it will more than likely get moisture damage.
That is the hardest thing to fix when it comes to cell phones.
