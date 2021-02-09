Flame Theater receives $15,000 in COVID-19 relief grant money

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Flame Theater in Wells is a recipient of grant money to help offset the impact of COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded $8.54 million in Movie Theater Relief Grants to facilities across the state. The grants were included in the $216 million economic relief package signed into law by Governor Tim Walz last year.
The grant money was allocated to 118 different theaters, all adding up to 790 screens, across Minnesota. The grant was given to eligible theaters big and small, including the Flame Theater.
“The grant that we got really will help us out, you know, kind of financially maintain the theater [and] give us a chance to get back on our feet,” said City Administrator C.J. Holl.
The City of Wells received $15,000 in grant money, which is required to be spent entirely on the Flame Theater.
“We are looking at reopening. We can right now at 25% capacity, but there just isn’t the new releases out there for us to grab. There’s only a couple that are out there. We’ve worked with our booker, and the booker says to just hold off for a little bit. Theaters that have opened are not seeing people come back quite yet,” Holl added.
As of now, no date has been set for the reopening of the Flame Theater, but the City of Wells encourages folks to regularly check in to keep up with future programming.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.