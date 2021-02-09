Frigid temperatures pose life-threatening risks to outdoor pets

The Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary in Faribault is weighing in on simple ways to protect your pet this winter. “You can get a Styrofoam cooler and duct tape it together and cut a small hole, and it doesn’t need to be big. I feel like smaller is better for cats because then they don’t have to heat such a large area. Especially in below zero like this, they need us to help them,” said Julie Marvets, Founder and Director of Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary.