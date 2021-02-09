Frigid temperatures pose life-threatening risks to outdoor pets

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With temperatures stuck at frigid levels, outdoor pets are facing life-threatening conditions in the harsh winter cold. As a general rule of thumb, the Animal Emergency & Referral Center of Minnesota says pets should be kept indoors when temperatures reach 45 degrees or lower. Within just 15 minutes of being outdoors, pets can experience hypothermia and frostbite. Furry friends with shorter coats and legs are more susceptible to the freezing conditions.
The Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary in Faribault is weighing in on simple ways to protect your pet this winter. “You can get a Styrofoam cooler and duct tape it together and cut a small hole, and it doesn’t need to be big. I feel like smaller is better for cats because then they don’t have to heat such a large area. Especially in below zero like this, they need us to help them,” said Julie Marvets, Founder and Director of Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary.
The Animal Emergency & Referral Center of Minnesota also reminds folks to check warm areas such as your doghouse, garage or your car’s engine for strays seeking a warm place to go.
If you do come across a neglected animal, be sure to contact law enforcement or your local humane society.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.