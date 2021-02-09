Janesville couple invents Cooler Caddie

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On the hunt for a golf cart cooler that didn’t flop around on your ride, one Janesville couple has come up with a solution.
Jakob and Addie Lehrke have invented what they’re calling the Cooler Caddie. It’s a bracket designed to fit right on your golf cart, to hold your cooler while you’re on or off the green. The product is entirely locally sourced from right here in Minnesota.
“I had known these Yeti coolers existed and thought they were kind of cool so I thought to myself one day why don’t I make a bracket for my golf cart that would fit my cooler. Everyone loves the idea because there isn’t anything like this. There is only an option of just kind of a cheap clunky cooler on your car,” says Jakob Lehrke.
The cooler caddie is compatible with a YETI or RTIC Cooler, with each cooler sold separately. The bracket comes in three different models, priced at $69 a piece.
