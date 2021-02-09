Lamoureux twins retire after 14 years with USA Hockey

FILE — In this Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, United States Olympic Winter Games hockey players Jocelyne Lamoureux, left, and Monique Lamoureux pose for a portrait at the Team USA Media Summit in Park City, Utah. USA Hockey’s twin-sister Lamoureux tandem is retiring after 14 years of international competition. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando made the joint announcement in an article published on The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Source: AP Photo/Carlo Allegri, File)