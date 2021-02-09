Local voters consider school referendums

For the first time in 28 years, the Springfield School District is asking for support of a $19.7 million dollar bond referendum so it can repair and update its facilities. Meanwhile, in Fairmont, voters are considering a $6.7 million bond referendum for a vocational education expansion project, and in Cottonwood, a $10.8 million referendum is up for a vote. The funds would be used to make repairs and replacements to its facilities and outdoor spaces, which are about 20 years old.