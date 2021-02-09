Mankato City Council moves forward with new roundabout

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato City Council moves into the next phase of constructing a new two-by-one roundabout off Adams Street and Blue Earth County Road 12.
City staff have been working with the county to develop a preliminary design for the roundabout
The city says the improvement will provide better access and support current and future development in the area.
The council says the roundabout will mostly be covered through a grant from the department of employment and economic development.
Drivers in the area could expect detours during construction, but the city hopes construction will be quick and plans to finish it in late June or early July.
