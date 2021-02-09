Mankato City Council votes to delay deadline for liquor fees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato City Council voted Monday to move back the due date for on-sale liquor license renewal fees.
The motion delays the due date for fees for the upcoming license period to Oct. 31.
As part of the renewal process, it is required that the license holder is current on all bills prior to their license being issued.
According to City Manager Susan Arntz, if a property is behind, the license can be issued if a current payment plan is on file for city bills; however, 2020 property taxes need to be paid before a license can be issued.
