Minneapolis teen taking part in COVID vaccine clinical trial

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A clinical trial is underway in Minneapolis to determine the safety of COVID-19 vaccines among children.
14-year-old Charlie Schmit, of Minneapolis, is one of those patients hoping to help the cause, taking part in Moderna’s vaccine clinical trial for kids ages 12 to 17. He just got his first shot last week and his second one is scheduled for March 2.
“It’s going to be kind of cool to tell my kids I was part of this. I helped make sure a vaccine got developed and helped save the world in a small way. It’s being part of history,” says Charlie Schmit, Minneapolis trial participant.
Federal health officials have said that kids could possibly be vaccinated as early as spring or summer.
