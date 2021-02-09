Minnesota convention centers and movie theaters recieve $13 million in relief grants

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State funding is heading to theaters and venues struggling amid the pandemic.
DEED announced over $13 Million in Relief Grants to convention centers and movie theaters statewide. 73 movie theaters in 118 locations and 15 convention centers received awards in our area, Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato received $450,000; the Kato Events Center received $38,000; Canterbury Park in Shakopee will get $500,000.
For a full list and interactive map of DEED grant recipients, click here.
