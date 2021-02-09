Minnesota State Patrol to launch speed crackdown

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) - With an alarming number of speed-related traffic deaths and serious crashes reported on Minnesota roads last year, state officials announced a statewide crackdown on speeding drivers.
“With less traffic, some drivers are treating the roadway like it’s a raceway and it’s killing our neighbors, friends and family,” said Minnesota Dept. of Public Safety Communications Director, Bruce Gordon.
Reports show that 130 motorists died in speed-related crashes in 2020, the most since 2008, and speed was listed as the primary factor in 397 traffic fatalities last year.
That’s why the Minnesota Department of Public Safety has launched an extra enforcement campaign to help stop what it’s calling a deadly speeding crisis.
“I want you to think about the dad that’s driving next to you, or the mom you’re meeting on the road or the teen girl you’re passing... I want you to remember that’s someone’s daughter, I want you to think about your loved ones, your life and how all of that can disappear with just one selfish decision,” Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said.
Troopers wrote over 1,000 citations to drivers in 2020 traveling more than 100 mph.
“When I talk to troopers about what they are seeing on the roads they are seeing a great increase of drivers driving at ridiculous speeds,” Minnesota State Patrol Chief Matt Langer added.
Officials say speeding motorists can expect to be stopped and fined, with stiffer penalties, such as losing licenses for six months for speeding 100 mph or more.
The extra enforcement period begins this month and will run through this summer.
