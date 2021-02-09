Mission 22 looking to feature 22 pairs of combat boots for memorial event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mission 22, an organization that serves to assist the veteran community and raise awareness about suicide, is looking to borrow 22 pairs of combat boots. The boots are for their Two Wheels to Heal motorcycle run which will take place in Mankato on June 26th.
The boots will be displayed as part a memorial. 22 signifies the average number of veterans that lose their battle with PTSD each day.
Those interested in borrowing their pair of boots to Mission 22 should visit Mission 22′s Facebook page for more information. All boots will be returned after the event.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.