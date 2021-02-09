More than 556,000 Minnesotans recieve one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, over 158,000 fully vaccinated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - So far more than 556,000 Minnesotans, or about 10 percent of the state’s population, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. More than 158,000 people are fully vaccinated.
In Blue Earth County about 6,400 people have received at least one dose.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 586 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 469,254. Of those total cases, 37,019 are health care workers.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,308. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,977.
There are 455,280 people who are no longer isolated.
24,863 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,121 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,808,634.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 713 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 325,576.
There are 35 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,145.
296,421 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,498,921 people have been tested statewide.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.