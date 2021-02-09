Owatonna man faces criminal sexual conduct charges

According to the criminal complaint, the 13-year-old victim alleges William Marcus Daniel Edwards came to her home in Mankato to talk, but she says he instead carried her to his car. Edwards is then accused of driving to an apartment complex, where he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in the backseat of the vehicle. Detectives determined Edwards is a registered sex offender. During questioning, court documents say he admitted to being alone with the victim in the car but denied any sexual activity. He is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.