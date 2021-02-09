A possible link between COVID-19 infections and new cases of diabetes, Mayo Clinic says

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic has discovered a potential link between severe COVID-19 infections and new cases of diabetes. Recent studies have found that more than 14% of patients who were hospitalized with COVID19 and recovered also were newly diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Researchers say it’s not clear yet if diabetes directly results from severe COVID-19 illness, but in the case of Type 2 diabetes, the virus could be quickening the development of the disease for those with existing risk factors, such as prediabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.