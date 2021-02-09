South Central College receives agriculture grants and scholarships

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is one of 30 post-secondary institutions receiving agriculture grants and scholarships.
It’s an emerging field of study in southern Minnesota.
Compeer Financial is sending nine Minnesota schools funding to support their programs dedicated to the future of agriculture.
Compeer Financial provides financing for farmers and ag businesses, and is now committing nearly $2 million dollars to 30 post-secondary schools, all to fuel local students’ passion for ag.
“Two students from those nine colleges are going to be eligible for a $1,250 scholarship. To help support, beginning this fall and the next five years,” South Central College dean of agriculture, Brad Schloesser said.
The schools were all chosen based on the popularity of their agriculture programs. But it doesn’t stop there for South Central College.
“Sometime over the next three years, there is a range of dollars that really dependent on enrollment at each of the institutions. That will help in supporting the education,” Schloesser said.
Compeer began this investment to ensure the agriculture industry will continue to grow in our region.
“That helps bring better talent and better addressing of skills gap needs across that three state area. With schools that are really expert with this type of education. So, we’re looking to partner with them in a new way,” Compeer Financial Chief Mission and Marketing Officer, John Monson said.
Compeer Financial says they will not be able to solve this problem on their own, but know this is an important step.
“In a way through these scholarships for students that are interested in pursuing this field as well as grants to the universities that can determine their needs, their best needs to help address what is going on at their school and what the additional gaps are there,” Monson said.
