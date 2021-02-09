‘Which shot is best?’: Mayo doctor explains vaccine efficacies

RJ: “I don’t think that we will in the first year or so. I can imagine, once we have gotten everyone vaccinated with their first round, we’re going to learn about boosters. We’re going to learn about if there’s additional vaccine doses you might need based on what you originally had, and the timing of what you had. We might learn about boosters specifically designed to handle variants that we might need. And there might get to be a point where your health care provider and your primary care site actually has vaccine on hand to vaccinate you, and can actually tailor it to your experience and what you need. But that’s easily a year from now. Right now, we’re in a pandemic that’s out of control, and we have some vaccine that we’re making available to the people who most need it and we can’t individualize.”