Wolves’ Beasley gets 120-day sentence for gun threat

A couple and their 13-year-old child — on a house-hunting tour in September — pulled up to the suburban home where Beasley was living with his wife and then-18-month-old son and found the property roped off. Beasley approached their vehicle and pointed a rifle as he told them to leave. A police search of the house found weapons and marijuana. As part of Beasley’s plea deal in December, prosecutors dropped a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge.