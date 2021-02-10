Keeping the heat on: Financial assistance programs

Minn. (KEYC) - With frigid temperatures among us and the economic impact from the pandemic, people may be struggling to keep their homes warm this winter.
But options like the Minnesota Energy Assistance Program, can help.
“Parts of this program include paying for portions of your heating bills, we can also help you if you have a disconnect notice,,” said MN Energy Assistance Program Director, Michael Schmitz.
The program can also deliver fuel or replace a homeowner’s broken heating systems.
Last year it served nearly 118,000 Minnesota households, with an average grant of about $500.
“We really, highly encourage people to apply. If you know somebody, think of your parents, think of a friend, your neighbors...if they are struggling have them apply. This program may be for you it can help,” said Schmitz.
The Salvation Army also offers help through two assistance programs .
“One is just simply utility assistance, families are eligible one time per a 12 month period and we can pay up to $200 dollars on that utility bill. But they have to provide for us a disconnect service,” said Lt. Corey Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.
The other is called Heat Share.
“Its a little different than utility assistance, it’s once per fiscal year and that starts in October and ends in September. It covers up to $400 dollars for utility assistance,” said Lt. Wheeler.
Both services vary by county.
Each year, about 4,200 households receive an average of $400 through Heat Share to keep their homes warm.
As the winter’s coldest temperatures arrive, the following programs are standing by ready to assist those in need.
