No. 2 St. Clair off to strong start this season

”Being able to play with the Mitch Weber’s, the Nagel on some of those teams coming off a state tournament. They got a sense and a feel for what it’s like with a couple of seasons, not as many wins, they’ve matured,” Freitag explained. “You see a ton of maturity from last year to this year, usually, you do from sophomore to junior year, and they’re on a mission. They have a goal as individuals and as a team. To this point, they’ve done everything they can to work towards accomplishing that.”