No. 2 St. Clair off to strong start this season

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 2 ranked St. Clair Cyclones are off to a strong start this season, averaging near 80 points-per-game.
St. Clair features shooters all over the court to go along with a deep bench making it difficult for opposing defenses to shut down all the threats.
”It just helps to have everyone that can score around you. It helps to have all these guys playing so we never get tired, can wear out the other team, we’re just fine,” junior Conner Andree said.
The sharpshooting, combined with an emphasis to score quickly, makes for a show every time St. Clair touches the ball.
”Once we get it, our goal is always to score within eight seconds,” Head Coach Charlie Freitag said. “To be honest, we’ve probably done that a lot this year. When you can add 20-30 points in transition, it makes offense really easy. It doesn’t matter what you run, a lot of teams spend a lot of time in half-court sets. We spend a lot of time on getting the ball and going. That’s been our biggest asset to this point. Not necessarily turnovers, but when we get it, let’s go.”
The talent is developing as planned for a group with a lot of varsity games under their belt. A handful of the juniors on this Cyclones roster started as eighth-graders and have been learning and growing on the hardwood each year.
”Being able to play with the Mitch Weber’s, the Nagel on some of those teams coming off a state tournament. They got a sense and a feel for what it’s like with a couple of seasons, not as many wins, they’ve matured,” Freitag explained. “You see a ton of maturity from last year to this year, usually, you do from sophomore to junior year, and they’re on a mission. They have a goal as individuals and as a team. To this point, they’ve done everything they can to work towards accomplishing that.”
With state tournaments planned to return this season, the Cyclones hope to be one of the teams competing for a title, but first, the team will focus on improving for Section 2A competition, which is one of the toughest brackets to work through in Minnesota.
”It takes talent from all five guys [on the floor]. You need a good team all around. You need to play together and play hard,” junior Mason Ward said.
The No. 2 Cyclones will try to improve on the team’s 6-0 record Tuesday against Mankato Loyola.
