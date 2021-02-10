5 shot at Minnesota clinic; suspect said to be angry at care

BUFFALO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities responded to a call of a shooting at Alina Clinic Crossroads campus in Buffalo, 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis, around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
An hour later, police announced the situation was contained and there was no longer a threat to the public. Authorities say the agency’s bomb technicians were headed to the clinic.
“There is no information at this point that leads us to believe that there is any nexus with any type of domestic terrorism,” Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said. “We are very familiar with the suspect.”
Authorities identify the suspect as 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich of Buffalo. He reportedly acted alone, and is described by law enforcement as “disturbed with anti-government sentiments.”
A witness, who gave her name as Tiffany, said she was pulling into the clinic dropping off her mother when two nurses came running out of the clinic saying they heard 11 shots in a minute.
“They didn’t see a shooter, but they assumed that’s what it was and then about two minutes later we saw the front windows shot out.”
Tiffany said the nurses got into her car and that’s when they saw the building windows being shot out and they drove off.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addressed the late-morning shooting this afternoon at a pre-scheduled news conference on the state’s vaccine effort.
“I was able to talk to Mayor [Teri] Lachermeier out in Buffalo and I would like to extend a thank you to the Buffalo Police Department, the county sheriffs and the mayor and her team. They were very much on it. We, of course, had a middle school in the area. She immediately talked about that they were on lockdown and provided security around the area.”
This afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol announced that pilots were flying six boxes of blood from the Red Cross to be ready for victims of the shooting in need.
Multiple agencies, including Minnesota ATF, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Wright County Sheriffs Department, Buffalo Police and the FBI all assisted on the scene.
