Cryptocurrency popularity continues to rise

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As cryptocurrency continues to rise and fall we decided to take a closer look at this new currency that is only gaining popularity.
Cryptocurrency is a form of currency that is entirely digital and can be exchanged for things on some sites. Not everyone is accepting cryptocurrencies because of how volatile they can be. The value of cryptocurrency is determined by the market, unlike regular currency. Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency and has gone up nearly three hundred percent in value in 2020.
“It is going to be an actual potential competitor to banks because not an actual single entity controls the money. It is kind of each individual owns the cryptocurrency if you will,” Bitcoin expert Jordan Stezel said.
Some say that cryptocurrency is the way of the future, but some larger companies still are not sure yet.
